Here's How You Can Check Sex Offenders In Area Before Trick Or Treating

Residents in New York can check for sex offenders here.
Residents in New York can check for sex offenders here. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Parents in New York can make use of an online tool to ensure that neighborhoods are safe before their kids head out to trick-or-treat on Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services allows area residents to search by city, by neighborhoods, or even by individual streets to check out a list of registered sex offenders where their kids may be trick-or-treating.

New York State’s Sex Offender Registry was created by the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act. It is intended to provide the public with information on the status and location of sex offenders residing in New York State.

The type of information that is available to the public about an offender depends on an offender’s risk level, of which there are three:

  • Level 1: low risk of re-offense: Residence information for these offenders is limited to zip code information;
  • Level 2: medium risk of re-offense: Complete residence address is available for these offenders;
  • Level 3: high risk of re-offense: Complete residence address is available for these offenders.

By law, only information about Level 2 and Level 3 offenders is available via this public directory. Information on Level 1 offenders and those whose risk level is pending is only available by calling the Registry’s toll-free number at 1-800-262-3257..

The New York State Sex Offender Registry can be found here .

