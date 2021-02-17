Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Here's How To Protect Yourself In Multi-Vehicle Pileup, Report Says

Kristin Palpini
Motor vehicle accident
Motor vehicle accident Photo Credit: valtercirillo

A recent 130-car pileup on a Texas highway that killed at least six people has left some people wondering - What would I do if I found myself in a similar situation?

Even if a crash is inevitable, there are ways you can try to reduce the damage, said crash and car experts in a recent Consumer Reports article, “How to protect yourself in a multicar pileup.”

Consumer Reports offered about a dozen suggestions on how to stay safe on the road when conditions are bad - like they were in Texas earlier this month when I-35W became icy and unpredictable - and what to do in a crash.

One of the most pressing tips offered was that after a car crash, you should stay in your vehicle. It may be the safest place, especially if a two-car accident turns into a three-car accident, or four or five, etc.

If you do have to get out of your car following a crash, say if the vehicle catches on fire, the best thing to do is to run to the front of the crash and try to pass it. Get away from the flow of traffic. Don’t stand by a guardrail or on the shoulder.

For more tips on how to avoid getting into a multi-car crash and what to do if an accident is unavoidable, visit Consumer Reports online, consumerreports.org.

