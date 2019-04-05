Here's How Many Measles Cases Have Now Been Confirmed In Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health is advising residents that the number of confirmed measles cases in the county is now 15 and that there has been a substantial increase in the number of cases in surrounding areas.

The County previously had 12 recorded cases of measles in 2018-19, the department said on Wednesday, April 3.

"Measles is highly contagious and we are reminding residents that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent from acquiring the virus,” Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said.

Currently, Rockland County is under a state of emergency with 161 confirmed cases of measles. Under the emergency, anyone under the age of 18 who has not been vaccinated is prohibited from visiting public spaces, including schools and shopping areas. They are not prohibited from visiting outdoor spaces.

Symptoms of the measles generally appear in two stages. In the first stage, which lasts two to four days, the individual may have a runny nose, cough and a slight fever. Eyes may become reddened and sensitive to light while the fever gradually rises each day, often peaking as high as 103° to 105° F. Small bluish white spots surrounded by a reddish area may also appear on the inside of the mouth.

The second stage begins on the third to seventh day and consists of a red blotchy rash lasting five to six days.

A person can spread measles from four days before the onset of rash through four days after the rash begins. Although measles is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age.

Common complications from measles include diarrhea, ear infections, and pneumonia. Measles can cause serious illness requiring hospitalization.

The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. Children 12 months of age and older and adults are recommended to receive two doses of MMR vaccine, given at least 28 days apart, to be optimally protected.

For more information about measles, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2170/ and http://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html .

