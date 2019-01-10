Here's How Many Federal Workers In New York Won't Get Paychecks

While the government remains mired in what could be a record-long partial shutdown, more than 100,000 New Yorkers have felt the impact and will not get their paychecks on Friday, Jan. 11.

The New York State Department of Labor said that there are approximately 114,000 federal employees in the state, all of whom have been without a paycheck since the shutdown began on Dec. 22 as politicians haggle about immigration reform.

According to the Department of Labor, furloughed federal employees who have been without pay are eligible to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. As of this week, more than 900 employees statewide have applied for such benefits.

If a federal employee were to apply for such benefits, there is a one-week waiting period and it typically takes a week and a half to process. First payments for those who have already applied during this shutdown will be sent out in the middle of January.

The average federal employee would get $450 per week which is the maximum per week. The DOL believes many who would qualify are salary employees. The current average number in the system is around $350.

“Most furloughed federal employees are eligible to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits,” the Department of Labor posted on its website. “If you believe you may be eligible, you should file a claim,” Department of Labor representatives will determine if you are eligible. You should promptly file a claim in the first week you are not working.”

On Twitter, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand blasted the shutdown, which came at an inopportune time for many, in the heart of the holiday season.

“800,000 people don’t know when they’ll see a paycheck,” she posted.”Thousands of children are still detained. People seeking asylum are being turned away. Rather than using his office to spread fear, it's time for (Trump) to end the shutdown and address these real crises.”

On Thursday, Dutchess County Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski announced that he is introducing legislation to allow municipalities to provide an extension to furloughed or unpaid employees to pay their local property taxes, which are due on Jan. 31. The legislation will give New Yorkers that are impacted by the government shutdown, one of the longest in history, additional time to pay their property taxes without penalty until the shutdown is over.

“Over 50,000 New Yorkers work for the federal government and an estimated 16,000 are impacted. We are seeing the effects of this shutdown right in our backyard. This is a small way New York and our local governments can assist residents to make ends meet,” he stated. "Unfortunately this shutdown is being shouldered by hardworking men and women across our State. Hopefully, this bill will give New York families some relief and another option during this difficult time."

