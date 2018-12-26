Here's How Many Deer NY Hunters Killed This Fall, Marking Increase For Third Straight Year

New York continues to be a hotspot for deer hunters, with 2018 marking the third consecutive year that the kill count has increased.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced that hunters killed approximately 109,000 deer during hunting season, up from 98,000 last year and 86,000 in 2016.

The number represents a 14 percent increase in the Northern Zone and 11 percent increase in the Southern Zone. A final tally of the seasons' deer and bear harvests will be released early next year.

According to the NYSDEC, through the final weekend of the Southern Zone late bow and muzzleloader season, hunters reported 94,515 deer in 2018, compared to 85,288 and 75,073 through the same period in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Similarly, in the Northern Zone, hunters have reported 14,458 deer in 2018, compared to 12,687 in 2017, and 10,894 in 2016.

The DEC noted that most of the state's big game hunting seasons have ended. For hunters seeking additional deer harvest opportunities, the bowhunting season continues in Westchester County until Dec. 31.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, ”New York's hunters are having success this year, myself included, and all signs are pointing to a sizable and healthy herd. I was fortunate enough to get my first buck this year.”

