North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Hudson Valley After Storm Sweeps Through Region

Daily Voice
Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after the potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after the potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Here are the number of customers without power around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):

A total of just over 100,000 were without power in the Hudson Valley shortly after daybreak on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

