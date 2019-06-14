Contact Us
date 2019-06-14
News
News

Hepatitis Scare Leads To Recall Of Frozen Three Berry Blend

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend Photo Credit: FDA

A frozen berry product that has been shipped to certain Costco locations has been recalled due to a Hepatitis scare.

The FDA announced that Townsend Farms, Inc. has notified Costco that a test of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend products manufactured this year may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The recalled items have best by dates between Feb. 16, 2020 and May 4, 2020. None of the products manufactured for Costco have tested positive for Hepatitis A, and members have been notified of the potential health risk.

According to the FDA, there have been no reports of adverse effects or any illnesses related to any products manufactured by Townsend Farms.

“Hepatitis A is generally a mild illness whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, light-colored stool and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes,” health officials note. “There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper hand washing.”

