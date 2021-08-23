Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Henri: Here's How Many Hudson Valley Residents Are Now Without Power

Zak Failla
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley worked around the clock to restore power to thousands.
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley worked around the clock to restore power to thousands. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland Utilities

Utility crews in the Hudson Valley are working around the clock to repair thousands of power outages overnight as hundreds remain without electricity following the impact of Tropical Storm Henri.

As of late Monday morning, Aug. 23, crews are working to restore power to more than 1,000 Hudson Valley utility customers who were still left in the dark due to the storm.

Central Hudson was reporting 35 active outages, which were impacting 810 customers, the bulk of which (670) were in Ulster County. Other outages were reported in Dutchess (84), Sullivan (42), Orange (10), and Greene (two) counties.

NYSEG was reporting outages in Westchester impacting 111 customers, 103 in Putnam County, 10 in Dutchess, seven in Ulster, and one in Sullivan County.

Orange and Rockland crews were reporting 16 current outages, which had 273 - 107 in Rockland, 91 in Sullivan, 70 in Orange, and five in Ulster - customers in the dark on Monday morning.

In Westchester, Con Edison is working on 15 active outages that affected 126 of the company’s 360,045 customers in the county.

Outages were reported in Mount Vernon (36), White Plains (34), Mount Kisco (26), Croton-on-Hudson (14), North Castle (six), Pelham (one), Mount Pleasant (one), New Rochelle (one), and Yonkers (one).

 “Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon, as Henri continues to spin across southern New England,” officials said. “Henri will finally exit the region (Monday) evening.”

