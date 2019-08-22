Head Chef At Renowned Grand Central Terminal Restaurant Goes Missing

Co-workers and friends of the head chef of the renowned Cipriani Dolce restaurant in Grand Central Terminal say he's been missing for several days.

Andrea Zamperoni, 33, of Queens, was last seen at his apartment on Monday, Aug. 19, said the New York City Police Department.

NYPD officials said they were told Zamperoni was last seen at his residence around noon.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds and friendly.

His roommates said they have not seen him since Saturday night, Aug. 17 when he finished work at the chic restaurant.

Cipriani Dolce’s manager, Zacq Grainzvolt, said the disappearance of Zamperoni was very unusual and that he was popular with co-workers and the entire staff was upset.

"We are very concerned," said Grainzvolt. "We are hoping that he is found."

Zamperoni, who has worked at numerous Cipriani locations helping to open new venues, has been at Cipriani’s Grand Central Terminal location for a little more than a year. He has worked for the company for more than 10 years, including in London.

