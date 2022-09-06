Have You Seen Him? Police Asking For Help Finding Missing Hudson Valley Man

Contact Us
Have You Seen Him? Christopher Imperatore
Have You Seen Him? Christopher Imperatore Photo Credit: Hyde Park Police

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for assistance locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in a week.

Dutchess County resident Christopher Imperatore, age 31, of Hyde Park, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to Chief Robert Benson, of the Hyde Park Police, Imperatore left his residence on Haviland Road around 3 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, and has not returned.

Imperatore left his residence with two laundry bags loaded with unknown items, Benson said.

The missing man has had a history of leaving his home and going into the woods for several days before returning, the chief said.

When he left on Aug. 27 it was believed he was going to go into the woods for a few days and return as he has in the past. 

When Imperatore did not return by Aug. 31, the Hyde Park Police were notified, Benson said.

Imperatore has been diagnosed with autism and has very limited verbal skills.

He was last seen wearing a bright orange sweatshirt over a black flannel shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, and was wearing glasses.

If anyone has any information about the possible whereabouts of Imperatore please contact the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340 or Hydeparkpolicetips@hydeparkny.us

In addition, if you are a resident of Haviland Road Route 9G, Roosevelt Road area please check your cameras to see if you may have any video of Imperatore in your neighborhood.

