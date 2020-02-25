Have You Seen Him Or This Jeep? Alert Issued For Missing 75-Year-Old Man

A 75-year-old man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Long Island resident Joseph Pappalardi, a 75-year-old vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen on Old Country Road in Deer Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

He was driving a 2017 gray Jeep Cherokee with New York registration FRY-6346. (See second image above.)

He was last seen wearing a black and blue striped flannel jacket, black sneakers and jeans.

Recent information indicates he was in Massapequa, Nassau County at 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.