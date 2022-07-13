Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Have You Seen Her? Police Seeking Help Finding Missing Area Teen

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Brittany Amber Hendershot
Brittany Amber Hendershot Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen in three weeks.

Orange County resident Brittany Amber Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, June 23, said Chief Willian Worden, of the Port Jervis Police. 

Hendershot is described as being 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist and a butterfly on her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, and tan sneakers with pink lines on the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Jervis Police at 845-856-5101.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.