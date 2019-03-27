Contact Us
Have You Been Vaccinated Against The Measles? Free Vaccine Clinic Being Held In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
The Rockland County Department of Health is offering free measles vaccines.
The Rockland County Department of Health is offering free measles vaccines. Photo Credit: CDC.org

Following Rockland County's state of emergency in the wake of the state's worst measles outbreak since 2000, several free measles clinics are being held including one in Pomona on Wednesday, March 27.

During the clinic, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Rockland County Health Department will be offering non-immune residents one dose of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine at no cost. The clinic is being held at the Robert Yeager Health Center, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day declared the state of emergency on Tuesday, March 26, after the number of cases of confirmed measles since the outbreak began last year reached 153 cases.

Under the declaration, anyone who is under 18 and not vaccinated against the measles will be banned from public places. The ban last until the declaration expires in 30 days or until a person is vaccinated.

The health department is encouraging residents to check their vaccination records to make sure they have received the required vaccine. Adults require two doses of the vaccine, which is considered 97 percent effective after the second dose.

Children are usually given their first shot between the ages of 12 and 15 months and the second shot before starting school.

For additional vaccine information, contact your local physician or the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520.

