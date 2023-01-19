Gunman In Killing Of NY 15-Year-Old 'Beacon Of Light' Gets Prison Time

More than a year after a 15-year-old New York girl was gunned down during a robbery, her killer is heading to prison.

Branden Rivera, age 20, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Jan. 19. It came months after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Destiny Greene.

Greene, a sophomore at Latham’s Shaker High School, was shot at around 9 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, near Wilbur and Philip streets in Albany, according to police. She later died from her injuries at Albany Memorial Hospital.

The teen was shot inside a car as she and two adults were robbed during a transaction that had been arranged on Facebook Marketplace.

Speaking in court Thursday, the girl’s mother, Tareen Lynch-Greene, said Greene was working two jobs at the time of her death.

“She was a very hard worker. She gave herself to Christ at the age of eight, all on her own… You took away from her, her family, and the ones that loved her,” Lynch-Greene said.

“Destiny was looking forward to her sixteenth birthday. She never made it to that day because two weeks before, Branden decided to play God and cause her demise.”

“Our community lost an extremely beautiful soul,” Brenna Schilling said in a GoFundMe campaign that was initially created to help her family with memorial expenses.

“Destiny Greene was a beacon of light in this world, “Schilling said. “She lit up any room she walked into and would always brighten up anyone's day with her contagious, positive attitude.”

The campaign has since evolved into the "My Destiny Scholarship Foundation," which relatives said has already helped three recipients.

“Our goal is to continue giving yearly,” reads the campaign. “We are accepting donations so we can continue to bless others in Destiny’s honor.”

