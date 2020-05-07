Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Popular Rockland Restaurant/Bar Announces Closure After Decades-Long Run
News

Greenburgh Begins Preparing Now For Possible Arrival Of 'Murder Hornets'

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Asian giant hornet Photo Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Asian giant hornet Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Giant Murder Hornet vs Rat, Cicada and Mantis || English News Asian giant hornets, alson known as Giant Murder Hornets, have been spotted in the United States for the first time.
Giant Murder Hornet vs Rat, Cicada and Mantis || English News Asian giant hornets, alson known as Giant Murder Hornets, have been spotted in the United States for the first time. Video Credit: Kenny Do

A Westchester County town is “preparing for the next threat” as so-called “murder hornets” have been confirmed in Washington State.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Wednesday morning, May 6 that the town is "stockpiling epinephrine and other medications" after the Asian giant hornet was spotted in the United States for the first time, prompting fears the insects could make their way to New York.

According to Feiner, “instead of waiting, the Town of Greenburgh EMS is preparing.”

"Beyond its size, the hornet has a distinctive look, with a cartoonishly fierce face featuring teardrop eyes like Spider-Man, orange and black stripes that extend down its body like a tiger, and broad, wispy wings like a small dragonfly,” he said. “Most serious incidents occur when people come near or disturb the insects’ hives.”

The giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, has been known to kill dozens of people each year and could potentially devastate the country’s bee populations, which has already been on the decline.

Research shows that even in people who aren’t allergic, 50 or fewer stings can cause death due to kidney damage.

Feiner cited a researcher at Kyoto Sanyo University in Japan who said: “the species had earned the ‘murder hornet’ nickname there because its aggressive group attacks can expose victims to doses of toxic venom equivalent to that of a venomous snake; a series of stings can be fatal.”

“In the event, they arrive in Greenburgh, we have increased our stock of epinephrine and other medications to open up the breathing passages related to the treatment of anaphylaxis,” Feiner added. “In addition, it can require intravenous fluids.

"In very severe reactions, hospitalization can take place so that the venom is removed from the bloodstream.”

According to health officials, “Asian giant hornet attacks and destroys honeybee hives. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours. The hornets enter a ‘slaughter phase’ where they kill bees by decapitating them.

"They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young. They also attack other insects but are not known to destroy entire populations of those insects.

“While they do not generally attack people or pets, they can attack when threatened. Their stinger is longer than that of a honeybee and their venom is more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly. If it becomes established, this hornet will have negative impacts on the environment, economy, and public health.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.