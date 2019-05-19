Great White Sharks Heading North As Waters Are Getting Warmer

We’re gonna need a bigger boat.

With the weather and waters in the Atlantic heating up, clusters of great white sharks have been spotted and tracked making their way north to hunt for food and cooler conditions.

Dozens of sharks have been tracked by researching company Ocearch , with some spotted near the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

To track the sharks, Ocearch captured, weighed, tagged and released them. The tags provide information on location, depth, temperature and light levels using satellite and acoustic signals sent to ocean-bottom receivers. The researchers also take blood and tissue samples when the sharks are first caught.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, “sharks are apex predators at the top of the food chain generally having few natural predators. They have been successfully roaming the seas for over 400 million years.

“As apex predators, sharks play an important role in regulating and maintaining the balance of intricate marine ecosystems. They remove sick and weak individuals from prey populations, and regulate species abundance, distribution, and diversity throughout the marine environment.”

