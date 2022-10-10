Good Gourd: NY Farmer Breaks Record For Heaviest Pumpkin In North America

A farmer in upstate New York can make a whole lot of pies after squashing the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in North America.

The 2,554-pound gourd was unveiled in Erie County Saturday, Oct. 1, at the World Pumpkin Weigh Off, held at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, located about 15 miles northeast of Buffalo.

Grown by Scott Andrusz, of Williamsville, it shattered the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, the farm announced.

Before then, the heaviest ever grown in New York was 2,517 pounds.

His record-setting pumpkin earned Andrusz and his team, dubbed Andrusz Giants, a prize of $5,000.

The colossal gourd will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Great Pumpkin Farm’s fall festival.

While certainly impressive, Andrusz’s pumpkin doesn’t come close to beating the world record of 2,702 pounds, set by a grower in Italy in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

