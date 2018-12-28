Going Out With A Bang: Explosives Will Take Down Old Tappan Zee Bridge

Parts of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will go out with a bang - literally - now that explosives have been approved to help bring down part of the structure.

The Federal Highway Administration confirmed on Friday that after a reevaluation of the environmental impact statement related to the demolition of the east anchor span, the government has given the approval to use demolitions to sever steel elements in isolated locations during work in January, according to a spokesperson for the FHA.

"This is in the interest of removing the bridge in the safest manner possible," the spokesperson added.

Laura Ware, a spokeswoman for Tappan Zee Constructors, said the use of explosives has been deemed the safest method for removal of the span.

“Through extensive engineering analysis, it has been determined that this is the safest method to proceed with lowering the span given its current state," Ware said. "TZC has worked with local, state, and federal agencies to review the controlled demolition plans and subsequent operations to remove the steel from the Hudson River. Throughout the planning and execution of this operation, the safety of our workers and the traveling public is our top priority.”

Final plans for the complete removal of the old span that was replaced by the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge have not been divulged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.