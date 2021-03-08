Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Goat Found Wandering On Side Of NYC Highway

Kathy Reakes
A baby goat found alongside a busy Brooklyn highway is doing well at his new home.
A baby goat found alongside a busy Brooklyn highway is doing well at his new home. Photo Credit: NYPD

A baby goat that was found wandering along the side of a highway in New York City is doing well at his new home.

Billy the goat was discovered Monday, March 1, by a person who was on their way to Brooklyn, said officers with the 63rd Precinct in Brooklyn.

Officers fed Billy and then took him to NYC's Animal Care Center.

An update late last week said Billy had been taken to the Skyland Sanctuary in New Jersey where he has been renamed Capricorn and is doing well.

