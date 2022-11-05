Gang Member Found Guilty Of Brutal Street Assault In Hudson Valley, Faces Sentencing: DA

A member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang has been found guilty of a violent street assault in Westchester County.

On June 17, 2021, around 9 p.m., 20-year-old Devin Coates, hit a 33-year-old victim in the head with a glass bottle and knocked them unconscious in Yonkers at North Broadway (Route 22), according to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

After this, the attack on the victim continued as numerous gang members and associates hit and kicked the victim, who was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and suffered a traumatic brain injury along with protracted disfigurement, facial scarring, lost and chipped multiple teeth, Rocah said.

Yonkers Police arrested Coates shortly after the assault and confiscated a set of metal knuckles from his waistband, according to Rocah.

After a weeklong trial, on Thursday, Nov. 3, Coates was found guilty of first-degree gang assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Rocah said.

Coates faces five to 25 years in state prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 2, according to Rocah.

Additionally, Rocah said 12 other people, three under 18, involved in the assault were arrested and pleaded guilty earlier this year:

Dior Moore, age 19, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 24, to eight years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to first-degree gang assault;

Timothy Whitney, age 24, was sentenced on Thursday, May 26, to eight years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to first-degree gang assault;

Perryon McKenny, age 19, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 18, to eight years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to first-degree gang assault;

Latrell Murray, age 23, was sentenced on Thursday, June 9, to eight years in state prison, with five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery;

Darden Thomas, age 22, was sentenced on Thursday, June 9, to eight years in state prison, with five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery;

An 18-year-old unnamed adolescent was sentenced on Thursday, May 26, to five years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to first-degree gang assault;

Jahnai McNeal, age 20, was sentenced on Thursday, May 26, to 3.5 years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to second-degree gang assault;

A 19-year-old unnamed adolescent was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to 3.5 years in state prison, with five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to second-degree gang assault;

An unnamed 18-year-old adolescent was adjudicated a Youthful Offender and sentenced to one year of detention;

Vance Major, age 23, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 1 to second-degree gang assault and will be sentenced to eight years in state prison with five years of supervised release, on January 5, 2023.

Drayquan Green, age 21, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 3, to first-degree gang assault and will be sentenced to five years in state prison with five years of supervised release on January 13, 2023.

Peter Thompson, age 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to first-degree riot and disorderly conduct and is awaiting final disposition of his case.

