Gabby Petito Was In Tears, Laundrie 'Visibly Angry' The Last Time She Was Seen In Public

The last time Gabby Petito was seen in public before her disappearance she was in tears and very distraught as her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie yelled at the staff of a restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming, according to eyewitness accounts.

Petito, of Blue Point, in Suffolk County on Long Island, was found dead weeks later, strangled to death among the rocks of the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Teton County in Wyoming.

The incident at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant was described by another patron, Nina Angelo, and her boyfriend, Matt England, who told CNN and others they saw a "commotion" as Petito and Laundrie were leaving the restaurant on Friday, Aug. 27.

Angelo said Petito was in tears and Laundrie was very angry, going in and out of the restaurant and yelling and "showing anger" toward the staff, including a waitress and a hostess.

Petito was seen apologizing to the waitress and others before going outside and crying.

The restaurant has posted on its Instagram page the two were at the restaurant but declined to provide further details. They did say they contacted the FBI after Petito was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Aug. 27 is also the day that Petito, age 22, sent a "weird" text to her mother about her grandfather and was the last time her family heard from her.

Days later on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie, age 23, of Long Port, Florida in Sarasota County, would return home in Petito's van by himself.

Petito's mother reported her missing on Sept. 11, after finding out Laundrie had returned home without her daughter and in her van.

Petito's body was found a week later.

Since returning to Florida, Laundrie has refused to speak with law enforcement and became the subject of a nationwide manhunt since he was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 17, by his parents who said he had left home three days earlier to go to a nature reserve and hadn't returned.

A massive search of the reserve has not turned up any evidence indicating Laundrie was ever there. The FBI and other law enforcement are still searching the area.

