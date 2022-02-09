Funeral Director Surrenders After Statewide Alert Issued In NY

A funeral director in New York who launched a statewide manhunt has turned himself in to police for allegedly improperly storing and treating uncovered human remains, authorities announced.

An alert was issued by the Johnstown Police Department in Fulton County on Monday, Feb. 7 for Brian M. Barrett, who was on the run after police found three decomposing bodies and open containers at his funeral home.

Barnett, the owner of the Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home, whose license to practice as a funeral director was suspended in November 2021, was wanted after police conducted a search of the home in January following a complaint that was lodged with local police.

According to reports, the family told investigators that they were unable to get in touch with Barnett for weeks after purchasing a cremation service for a loved one.

While conducting the statewide search, police said that officers located more than a dozen containers of cremated remains, some of which did not have identification tags and were open.

In a separate garage on the same property, detectives found bodies in advanced stages of decomposition, police said. The bodies were reportedly surrounded by garbage and furniture and not stored in a temperature-controlled space.

According to the Johnstown Police Department, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Barnett turned himself in, and he was arrested and is facing a host of charges.

Barnett was arraigned and charged with:

Three counts of concealment of a human corpse;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Three counts of failing to bury a body within a reasonable amount of time;

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;

Operating a funeral home without a license;

Four counts of operating as a funeral director without a valid license.

Following his arraignment in front of the City of Gloversville Judge Traci DiMezza, Barnett was released and scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

