Fugitive Still On Run After Saying He'd Surrender If 'Wanted' Facebook Post Got 15K Likes

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Jose Simms still has not surrendered to police, despite the 15,000 likes.
Jose Simms still has not surrendered to police, despite the 15,000 likes. Photo Credit: Torrington Police Department

A man who made a deal with police to turn himself in if a wanted poster received 15,000 “likes” on Facebook is still on the run, police in Connecticut said.

Investigators from the Torrington Police Department posted on Facebook that Jose Simms, 29, who is wanted on seven failure to appear warrants, agreed to turn himself in if a post received the necessary likes.

Simms failed to appear in court seven times earlier this year to face charges that include assault, risk of injury and breach of peace.

“Here's an interesting one ... Jose Simms (The first warrant pictured) negotiated with me earlier this week (Through Facebook) and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 ‘likes' on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split). It will be difficult but is doable,” the department posted.

In two days, the post received more than 25,000 likes and was shared 5,200 times.

Despite reaching their goal, the department said that Simms remains on the run.

“We are getting a lot of inquiries as to if Mr. Simms has turned himself in yet. As of now, he has not. We will update the post again when he does turn himself in,” Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. “Thank you to everyone who liked the post and messaged us with info. It's all appreciated.”

Torrington Police Lt. Bart Barown added, “regardless of the number of ‘Likes' this post receives, we will continue to utilize the resources we have available to us to locate both suspects and take them into custody.”

