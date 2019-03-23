Fraudsters Make Off With $10K From Rockland HS Senior's Account

Scammers exploited a loophole to steal $10,000 from the bank account of a high school student in Rockland County.

The criminals made off with the money by using numerous counterfeit checks to make off with the money, according to a WABC-TV "7 On Your Side" investigative report.

Jason Hirschberg, a Suffern High School senior, had just $74 in his Chase account before the balance swelled when the fraudsters were able to make a copy of his chip card and compromise his pin, before making an initial $1,000 cash deposit, the report said.

That deposit enabled them to cash separate $995 counterfeit checks at numerous Chase branches, coming away with$10,000 before the family made a fraud claim, which was initially denied.

After WABC asked Chase to review the claim, the $10,000 was returned to the Hirschbergs and Chase said it changed its check cashing policies.

