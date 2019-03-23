Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Fraudsters Make Off With $10K From Rockland HS Senior's Account

Daily Voice
Scam
Scam Photo Credit: Pixabay

Scammers exploited a loophole to steal $10,000 from the bank account of a high school student in Rockland County.

The criminals made off with the money by using numerous counterfeit checks to make off with the money, according to a WABC-TV "7 On Your Side" investigative report.

Jason Hirschberg, a Suffern High School senior, had just $74 in his Chase account before the balance swelled when the fraudsters were able to make a copy of his chip card and compromise his pin, before making an initial $1,000 cash deposit, the report said.

That deposit enabled them to cash separate $995 counterfeit checks at numerous Chase branches, coming away with$10,000 before the family made a fraud claim, which was initially denied.

After WABC asked Chase to review the claim, the $10,000 was returned to the Hirschbergs and Chase said it changed its check cashing policies.

Click here to watch the WABC report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.