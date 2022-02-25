Four NYC Men Indicted For Shooting Outside Rockland Home

Four men have been indicted after shots were fired at a home in the Hudson Valley.

Armani Millier, Garron White, Ivor Minott, and Daquan Young, all of Brooklyn, were indicted on charges stemming from the January incident outside a Rockland home on Turnberry Court. in New City.

The four men, whose ages were not released, opened fire on the single-family home on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 29, according to an announcement from Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

Several occupants of the residence were home at the time, but no one was injured during the shooting, the DA's Office said.

The defendants were arrested following a vehicle pursuit shortly after the incident, Walsh said.

Four handguns were recovered following a Clarkstown Police Department investigation, according to the announcement.

The four men were each charged with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, Walsh said.

"The careless actions of the defendants could have resulted in the injury or death of the occupants of the residence," Walsh said. "I commend the Clarkstown Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office for their quick apprehension of the suspects and assistance in the investigation."

