North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

News

Four New Sites For Measles Exposure In Rockland Announced

Kathy Reakes
The Rockland Kosher Supermarket, taxis, and an Uber are some of the new sites that may have been exposed to measles.
The Rockland Kosher Supermarket, taxis, and an Uber are some of the new sites that may have been exposed to measles. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Rockland County Health Department officials said there are four new sites where residents could have been exposed to measles after being visited by an infected person.

Health Commission Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced the locations Friday, March 29, during an updated on the measles outbreak.

Ruppert said anyone who visited the following locations or used the following taxis may have been exposed to the measles virus:

  • Uber that initially traveled to Monsey Hub shopping plaza in Monsey, on Wednesday, March 20, from 1:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 3:30 p.m.
  • Nyack Taxi that initially traveled from Monsey Hub shopping plaza in Monsey, on Wednesday, March 20, from 2:20 to 3 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 5 p.m.
  • Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located at 27 Orchard St, Monsey, on Sunday, March 24, from 1until 5 p.m.
  • La Familia Taxi that initially traveled from Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located at 27 Orchard St, Monsey, on Sunday, March 24, between 3:00 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 5:05 pm.

The times reflect the period that the infected people were in the stated areas and a two-hour period after they left, due to the fact that the virus remains on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.

If you were present at these locations during these times, especially if you are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away (call before going for care):

  • Pregnant
  • A child under 6 months of age
  • Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed (when your body can't fight disease)
  • Have not been vaccinated against the measles
  • Were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressed

"High community vaccination rates help protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions. The best way to help protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination," said Ruppert.

Free MMR vaccines are available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

