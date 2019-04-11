Four Members Of Middletown Drug Trafficking Organization Charged With Distributing Heroin

Four suspects are facing life in prison after being charged for their roles in a multi-year heroin distribution ring in Orange County.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced that an indictment has been unsealed alleging that from 2015 through last year, Luis “Colla” Ortiz, Felix Velez, Carmen “Evaliz” Torres and Jose Colon conspired to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin in Middletown.

Three were arrested in Orange County, and a fourth suspect was also arrested in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was presented in federal court.

The indictment alleges that the traffickers distributed both heroin and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, Berman said. Each was charged with conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and is currently being held without bail.

Berman said that if convicted, the four face a maximum sentence of life in prisoned a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.