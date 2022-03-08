Four Children Rescued After Falling Into Icy Pond In Hudson Valley

Four children were rescued after falling through the ice on a Hudson Valley pond, with one requiring CPR.

The incident took place in Dutchess County at 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 6, Sunday responders were dispatched to a water emergency involving four children in the water at the Greenfields Pond located on Cream Street in Hyde Park.

Roosevelt Fire member Wendy Burns and her husband Donny were passing by when they noticed the kids in the water. They immediately turned around and called 911, the department said.

Donny Burns entered the pond to pull a child out of the water who was not breathing, and Wendy Burns immediately administered CPR, said the Roosevelt Fire Department.

Prior to the arrival of the fire department, the child was breathing again, the department said.

Roosevelt EMS personnel continued care until paramedics arrived and transported two of the children to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

The two other children were treated on the scene by Roosevelt and Fairview ambulances and were released to their parents, the department said.

Besides the Fairview Fire District, Roosevelt was assisted by the Hyde Park Police Department.

"The quick actions today by Wendy and Donny were heroic and extraordinary, resulting in the positive outcome of today’s incident," the department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.