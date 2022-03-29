Former Yale Med School Employee Admits Stealing, Selling $40 Million In Electronics

A former Yale University School of Medicine employee has admitted to stealing $40 million in computer and electronic hardware from the university.

Jamie Petrone, age 42, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 28, to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to Leonard Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Petrone is a former resident of Naugatuck in New Haven County, and she currently resides in Georgia, Boyle said.

Beginning in about 2008, Petrone worked for the Yale University School of Medicine's Department of Emergency Medicine and most recently was the director of finance and administration for that department.

Beginning at least as early as 2013, she ordered or told those working for her to order electronic hardware worth millions from Yale vendors using the university's funds, Boyle reported.

The US Attorney's Office said Petrone would arrange to ship the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business in exchange for payment.

She would falsely report on Yale internal forms that the hardware was needed for Yale Med, Boyle said.

Petrone caused Yale to lose about $40,504,200 throughout the scheme, according to the announcement.

She would use the proceeds from the sales for personal expenses, such as travel, real estate, and cars, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office reported that Petrone also didn't pay taxes for the funds she made selling the equipment, and filed false tax returns for the 2013 through 2016 tax years.

She reportedly did not file federal tax returns for the 2017 through 2020 tax years.

She was arrested on Sept. 3, and is released on $1 million bond pending her sentencing, which is set to take place on Wednesday, June 29, Boyle said.

Boyle said Petrone agreed to forfeit the following:

$560,421.14

A 2014 Mercedes-Benz G550

A 2017 Land Rover/Range Rover Sv Autobiography

A 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium

A 2020 Mercedes Benz Model E450A

A 2016 Cadillac Escalade

A 2018 Dodge Charger

She also agreed to liquidate three Connecticut properties she owns or co-owns as part of her restitution obligation, Boyle reported.

