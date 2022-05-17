Former Police Chief In NY Arrested, Admits To Misconduct

A former police chief in New York has admitted to misconduct on the job.

Robert Ashe, age 62, was arrested Monday, May 16, on charges of official misconduct while serving his position in Rensselaer County, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said while working as chief of the Village of Hoosick Falls Police Department, Ashe stole evidence and then created paperwork to cover up the theft.

He pleaded guilty Monday in the Village of Hoosick Falls court.

The plea came just days after the village announced that Ashe had officially retired after being on paid suspension since December 2021.

“We wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors,” reads the village statement.

A Rensselaer County judge had appointed Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka as special prosecutor on the case.

Under state law, Ashe’s conviction would mean an automatic termination and removal from office.

In a Facebook post announcing his retirement, Hoosick Falls Police said Ashe was a staple in the community.

"He lived his life to serve people. We have truly lost a great leader and he will be hard to replace," reads the statement.

With Ashe’s departure, Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen said Officer-in-Charge Paul Aleksonis will continue leading the department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.