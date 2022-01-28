Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Former Phys-Ed Teacher In Hudson Valley Charged With Grand Larceny

Kathy Reakes
Primrose Elementary School in Somers.
Primrose Elementary School in Somers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester physical education teacher is no longer employed following his recent arrest for grand larceny.

Michael Yoder, age 33, of Mahopac, who worked at the Primrose Elementary School in Somers, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by Carmel for allegedly stealing $1,200 from a home.

Carmel Police Lt. Stephen Kunze confirmed the arrested for grand larceny but declined to offer further details due to the ongoing investigation.

Yoder, who also coached boys basketball and girls volleyball in the district, was reportedly babysitting for the family when he allegedly stole the money.

The Somers School District confirmed on Friday, Jan. 28, that Yoder is no longer working for the district. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

