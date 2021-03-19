Former Olympian Arraigned On Charges Of Molesting Boys In The Berkshires

A former Olympian in track and field has been indicted on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with complaints that the abuse took place at a camp for boys in Western Massachusetts.

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced on Tuesday, March 16, that 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring, who was residing in Los Angeles, was arrested as he left a California courthouse on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Mainwaring, a track coach, had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf on the charges.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office previously obtained the indictments on the former Olympian for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

The investigation was launched by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit upon receipt of open-source media information from ESPN reporting the alleged incidents in great detail.

According to an expose by ESPN, -- “44 Years. 41 Allegations. Now the Past is Catching Up" -- more than 52 men told the network that Mainwaring abused them when they were young.

The accusations range from the early 1970s to 2016. He was also arrested in 209 in Los Angeles and charged with sexual battery by fraud.

The charges are the result of a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit into dozens of allegations of indecent assault and batteries committed by Mainwaring.

He allegedly committed the acts while employed as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s.

The State Police investigation consisted of extensive follow-up on various leads and interviews across numerous states and college campuses across the country.

“I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case," said Harrington. "We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice."

The Massachusetts State Police and Berkshire State Police investigators believe there are other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward.

Investigators have established a dedicated phone line within the Berkshire Detective Unit for victims and witnesses in this case to report any information.

Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators on this dedicated telephone line at 413-449-5863.

The statute of limitations which has expired was frozen when Mainwaring moved out of Massachusetts in the late 1970s, according to the DA’s Office.

If found guilty, Mainwaring could face 12 to 36 months in prison, the DA's Office said.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 16.

