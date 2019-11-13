Former Hudson Valley Resident Sentenced For 2016 Murder

A former area resident who went on the run may spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murdering a Westchester man.

Former Yonkers resident Anthony Burton, who most recently lived in Pensacola, Florida, was found guilty of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon following a trial for the murder of a Yonkers man in April 2016 earlier this year.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced on Tuesday, Nov. 12, that he had been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder charge and 13 years in state prison, plus five years’ post-release supervision for each of the weapons charges.

Shortly after midnight on April 30, 2016, Burton pulled a handgun and fired three shots outside a building on Waverly Street in Yonkers. The bullets struck his victim, Yonkers resident Orlando Johnson, in the abdomen, back, and hip. Johnson was found semi-conscious in the street by responding Yonkers police officers.

Johnson was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he stayed for several days until he died on June 2 from his injuries.

A grand jury indicted Burton, also known as David Burton and Anthony Faseoff, last year, and investigators from the Yonkers Police Department began their search for him. Burton was ultimately found at the Queen Mary Inn in Pensacola, where he was arrested on local charges that include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of a controlled substance.

Burton, 38, was extradited from Florida to New York on Nov. 28 last year when members of the Westchester County Police Warrant Squad picked him up.

Before sentencing, Johnson’s family members told the court of the impact his murder has had on them and his son. Two of his sisters spoke and Assistant District Attorney Brian Bendish read an impact statement written by Johnson’s mother, Vicki Johnson. In it, she said, she forgave Burton but believed he should be sent to prison so he “will not be able to take another life.”

