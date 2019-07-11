Former Hudson Valley Resident Found Dead In Cave Was Murdered, ME Says

The death of a scientist who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester in Greece has been ruled a homicide.

Suzanne Eaton, 59, who graduated from Byram Hills High School in Armonk in 1977, was found dead on Monday, July 8, said her employer, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany.

Eaton, a biologist, had been missing since Tuesday, July 2, when she was attending a conference in Greece.

Her body was found about 200 feet inside a Nazi bunker in Crete, Greece, by two people exploring the area, said the Daily Mail.

Medical examiners said Eaton was suffocated, stabbed, and one of her ears had been cut off, the Mail reported.

Her body was found in a network of tunnels that were used by the Nazi to store ammunition after the Battle of Crete in 1941.

Officially, the medical examiners are saying Eaton, who is married with two children, died as a result of a criminal act.

"It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton," said MPI-CBG. " We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Tony, her sons Max and Luke, and with all her family."

Her family believes Eaton had gone out running when she disappeared because the only thing missing from her hotel room was her running shoes.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

