Former HR Officer In Area Admits To $417K Performance Scam

A woman who worked as a human resources officer at FujiFilm in Westchester admitted to stealing more than $400,000 from the company.

Fairfield County resident Maria Mecca, 39, of Greenwich, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in Westchester County Court, District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced. She remains free on bail and was ordered to pay restitution to FujiFilm, which is based out of Valhalla.

Mecca is due back in court on March 18 next year for sentencing. She is expected to receive a term of between one and four years in prison.

According to Scarpino, in her position as a human resources officer, Mecca had clearance to issue FujiFilm Achiever’s Points, an incentive program in which company employees are rewarded for outstanding performance.

Those points can then be redeemed for gift cards. Over a two and a half month period between March and May this year, Mecca awarded herself 41,784,000 Achiever’s Points, a value of $417,840, which she then used to purchase gift cards for herself.

Scarpino said that the theft was discovered when monitors of the Achiever’s Portal system noticed suspicious activity on the defendant’s internal Fuji account.

