Former Area HS, College Football Standout Killed In Shooting

A former Westchester high school football standout who was a two-time junior college all-American at Nassau Community College killed in a shooting in Phoenix.

Lance McDowdell, 25, a member of the Arizona Rattlers professional indoor football team, was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a Phoenix apartment complex on Friday morning, Dec. 20 before being rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

No motive for the shooting has been established yet and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

"Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication, and we send our condolences to his family during this time," according to a statement issued by the Rattlers organization. "Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed."

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound McDowdell, who starred at Mount Vernon High School, played defensive tackle for both Nassau Community College and then the University of Central Florida.

McDowdell also played basketball and was an all-state selection his senior year at the Biondi School in Yonkers. He played football at Mount Vernon High School because Biondi did not have a football program.

He was recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, Tennessee and USC while in high school.

