'For Sale' Sign Placed Outside Laundrie Family Home As Hoax, Lawyer Says

A "for sale" sign seen outside of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents was placed there as a hoax, the family's lawyer said in a new report.

WFLA, a news station in Tampa, Florida, reported on Tuesday, Nov. 30, that the family is not planning to sell the home, and the family's lawyer Steve Bertolino said the sign outside of the home was a hoax.

Laundrie, age 23, was named a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancée and fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Friday, Sept. 19.

She disappeared during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in late August.

The Teton County coroner determined that her death was caused by strangulation.

Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Police had been searching for him since his parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.

His death was determined to have been caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

