North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Flowers Are Being Stolen From Graves At Cemetery In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Town of Lloyd Police are investigating numerous reports of flowers being stolen from graves at Highland Cemetery.
Town of Lloyd Police are investigating numerous reports of flowers being stolen from graves at Highland Cemetery.

Authorities are investigating numerous reports of flowers being stolen from a cemetery in the Hudson Valley.

In Ulster County, Town of Lloyd Police said  there have been over a half dozen reports of flowers being stolen from graves at Highland Cemetery, located on Vineyard Avenue.

“Lloyd Police has been in contact with the Highland Cemetery Association and the families to let them know the police department will do everything possible to find those responsible for these deplorable acts and hold them accountable,” the department said in a statement.

Police are asking cemetery visitors to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lloyd Police at 845-691-6102. 

