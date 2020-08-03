Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Five Students In Rockland Quarantined For COVID-19 Exposure

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
East Ramapo School District
East Ramapo School District Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five students in an area school district have been quarantined for exposure to the coronavirus.

None of the children are showing any actual coronavirus symptoms, the East Ramapo Central School District said in a message to the community.

The district was advised by Rockland County health officials about the situation on Friday, March 6.

The students attend these schools:

  • Hempstead Elementary School,
  • Pomona Middle School,
  • Chestnut Ridge Middle School,
  • Spring Valley High School,
  • Ramapo High School,

The buildings in those schools were cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.

Parents and students should watch for possible schedule changes involving school activities, the district noted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.