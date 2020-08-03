Five Students In Rockland Quarantined For COVID-19 Exposure

Five students in an area school district have been quarantined for exposure to the coronavirus.

None of the children are showing any actual coronavirus symptoms, the East Ramapo Central School District said in a message to the community.

The district was advised by Rockland County health officials about the situation on Friday, March 6.

The students attend these schools:

Hempstead Elementary School,

Pomona Middle School,

Chestnut Ridge Middle School,

Spring Valley High School,

Ramapo High School,

The buildings in those schools were cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.

Parents and students should watch for possible schedule changes involving school activities, the district noted.

