News

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 208K Minivans For Power Steering, Stalling Concerns

Zak Failla
Fiat Chrysler has recalled 208,000 minivans in North America.
Fiat Chrysler has recalled 208,000 minivans in North America.

More than 200,000 Fiat Chrysler minivans are being recalled in North America because they may lose power-assisted steering and engines can stall.

Fiat Chrysler announced that the company is recalling 208,000 Chrysler Pacific minivans that were produced from 2017 through 2019. Those systems that have been recalled have systems that stop the engine for traffic lights and restart it when a driver presses the gas pedal.

According to the company, a wiring harness can become contaminated with sealer, causing an electrical short-circuit. That can increase the risk of a crash, though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Fiat Chrysler noted that if the engine stalls, the minivan can be restarted immediately. If the power steering goes out, they can still be maneuvered, but it will take more effort.

Dealers will be cleaning the wiring contacts and reassembling them beginning on June 28.

