Fiat Chrysler Latest Automaker To Issue Recall Due To Potentially Deadly Airbags

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles worldwide as auto companies continue replacing malfunctioning Takata front airbags that have proven to be dangerous over the past year.

The recall includes the 2010 through 2016 Jeep Wrangler SUV, the 2010 Ram 3500 pickup and 4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks, the 2010 and 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup, the 2010 through 2014 Dodge Challenger muscle car, the 2011 through 2015 Dodge Charger sedan, and the 2010 through 2015 Chrysler 300 sedan.

It's the latest in a coordinated recall of Takata airbag products in tens of millions of vehicles. Longterm exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the bags to explode, and have caused injuries and death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There have been 23 fatal incidents and more than 125 motorists have reported injuries following the air bag explosions. Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota have already had massive recalls of more than 30 million vehicles.

The latest recall comes days after Ford recalled 782,000 vehicles in the United States: the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

According to to the NHTSA, approximately 37 million vehicles equipped with more than 50 million defective Takata airbags are subject to recall. Consumer Report said that vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled as part of the “largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.”

Fiat Chrysler owners will be notified of the recall in the mail, and dealers will replace the defective inflators with safe ones. No Fiat Chrysler owners have been injured by the airbags, but the company said that owners should seek to replace their Takata airbags sooner than later.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler safety head Mark Chernoby said that “recall service is free, we have replacement parts and dealers are ready to help.”

Owners can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to airbagrecall.com and keying in license plate or vehicle identification numbers.

