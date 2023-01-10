Fetus Remains Found In Catch Drain At Rockland Sewer District Station

The remains of a human fetus were found by a sewer system employee in the Hudson Valley.

The remains were found in Rockland County around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Nanuet.

According to Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call from the Rockland County Sewer District reporting that a worker recovered what appeared to be a human fetus from a catch drain at the Pascack Pumping Station located at 169 Convent Road in Nanuet.

The pumping station is checked regularly, and the fetus most likely entered the sewer system earlier the same day before it was discovered, the department said.

Officers from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the location and confirmed that it was in fact a human fetus.

Detectives from the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene where they were assisted by the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fetus was turned over to the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the fetus was approximately 18 weeks old. They were unable to determine the sex or any other characteristics at this time, the department said.

The department is "encouraging" the mother or anyone else with information, including relatives to come forward with any information.

Tips can be called into the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-638-5500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.