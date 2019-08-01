Felon From Area Charged With Transporting Minor For Criminal Sexual Activity

A Hudson Valley man who was previously convicted of raping a child is facing life behind bars for allegedly transporting a minor from Orange County to West Virginia with his eyes on engaging in sexual activities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Eduardo Talentino, 54, of Monroe, who was convicted of rape in 1997, has been charged with transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced this week.

Talentino was arrested on Monday, July 29, and arraigned in White Plains federal court on Tuesday, July 30. He’s currently detained without bail following his processing.

It is alleged that between June 22 and June 25 last year, Talentino transported a 16-year-old minor from Monroe into West Virginia, where he attempted to engage in sexual activity. It is further alleged that Talentino was unlawfully in possession of a Colt Pocket Positive .32 caliber revolver at his Orange County home up until February this year.

On Feb. 8, Talentino was arrested and charged in Orange County with unauthorized practice of a profession, Berman said. In August 1997, Talentino was convicted in Massachusetts of rape of a child and sentenced to four years and one day in prison.

If convicted, Talentino faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life behind bars.

“This case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them,” Berman said. "As today’s arrest shows, we will use every tool available to law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who allegedly sexually exploit children.”

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, Jr., added, “as alleged, Talentino sexually abused a minor child, one who had been entrusted to his care, in the most horrifying way imaginable.

“While today's arrest certainly isn't his first run-in with the law, it is the first time he's been charged with a federal crime – one that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. There's no excuse for this type of behavior. The FBI is asking victims in this and all cases to come forward with information that could help put child sexual predators behind bars.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.