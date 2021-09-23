Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Missing Fiancé In Gabby Petito Homicide Investigation

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of his fiancée and fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito.

The warrant for the 23-year-old Laundrie was announced late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 by the FBI.

The warrant is not for Petito's homicide itself, but "is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," the FBI said.

The US District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant.

"We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI," Special Agent Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 21 that Petito's manner of death was homicide following an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released.

The 22-year-old Petito's remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Wyoming national park. She had been reported missing by her parents on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Sarasota County, Florida after the two had been traveling across the country in a van.

Laundrie's parents told authorities on Friday, Sept. 17 that they had not seen him since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

