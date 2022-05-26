FDA Expands National Peanut Butter Recall To Include New Products

Federal health officials announced that more products are being recalled in connection to the nationwide Jif peanut butter recall.

In late May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that dozens of different types of peanut butter products were being recalled due to concerns of Salmonella contamination.

Further investigation led to several other companies recalling items that contain Jif peanut butter products inside, including several fresh-cut fruit and vegetable items that contain potentially contaminated dip.

Fresh Del Monte announced that these products are being recalled:

5-ounce Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter;

4.25-ounce Peanut Butter Snack Pack;

6- and 5.5-ounce Apples and Peanut Butter;

Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup.

FDA officials noted that the recall does not include any other Fresh Del Monte items.

Other companies including Cargill, Coblentz Chocolate Company, Country Free, Garden Cut, and Mary’s Harvest are also recalling similar products

There have been a total of at least 14 illnesses linked to the Jif recall, including two hospitalizations.

Cases have been confirmed in these states:

Arkansas;

Georgia;

Illinois;

Massachusetts;

New York;

Missouri;

Ohio;

North Carolina;

South Carolina;

Virginia;

Washington;

Texas.

“Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.”

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

