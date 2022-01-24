Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
FBI Rules Out Brian Laundrie As Suspect In Double-Murder Of Women Near Wyoming Campsite

Kathy Reakes
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito Photo Credit: Gabby Petito/Instagram

The FBI has determined that the late Brian Laundrie was not involved in the unsolved murders of two women in Utah last year.

Kylen Schulte, age 24, and her 38-year-old wife, Crystal Turner, were found shot multiple times in a ditch close to their campsite in the city of Moab, Utah on Wednesday, Aug. 18 after complaining about a “weirdo” and “creep” who had been camping near them.

Days before the two women were killed, Long Island natives Gabby Petito and Laundrie, were questioned by Moab police officers in the area over a domestic violence call, causing many to speculate that Laundrie may have been involved in the murders.

Gabby Petito, of Blue Point, was found murdered a short time later in a remote camping area.

Shortly after, investigators revealed they were looking into possible connections between the two cases.

But a letter released by the Grand County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 19 put to rest any speculation that either was involved in the brutal murders.

Grand County Sheriff Steven White wrote: “Upon investigation, the FBI and Florida Investigators have determined, based on electronic transmission evidence, that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in this case.”

A day earlier, the FBI released a detailed timeline of the Petito, Laundrie case which showed Laundrie sent text messages after he killed Petito pretending to be her in an effort to make her parents and others believe she was still alive. 

Back in Utah, the sheriff said his office had identified persons of interest in the murder of the two women, but a suspect has not been identified.

