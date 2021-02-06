FBI In Hudson Valley Asks For Help IDing Possible Victims In Child Porn

Authorities are asking for help in identifying possible victims from throughout the country in a sextortion investigation involving a New York man from Westchester County.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and Port Chester Police Department issued the joint advisory on Friday, Feb. 5.

Investigators arrested Jose Zafra on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, and charged him with the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), or what is commonly known as child pornography.

Based on the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, investigators allege Zafra asked for and received sexually explicit photos and videos from a 9-year-old girl in the Panama City, Florida, area.

They also allege Zafra extorted his victims by using flattery, lies, and other methods to get them to produce CSAM.

Other victims have been identified across the United States to include Columbus, Georgia, and Austin, Texas. Agents believe there may be many other possible victims.

Zafra used the social media application Snapchat to communicate with most of his victims. His usernames include, but are not limited to, the following:

Definitely jose

Bigdickdaddy

Jose.zafra

If anyone has information about Jose Zafra, or believe they may have been a victim or know a victim, they are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or submit a tip online at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.

