Father Charged In Twin 1-Year-Olds' Hot-Car Death Will Have To Wait Longer To Learn Fate

The Rockland father charged in the hot-car deaths of his 1-year-old twins will have to wait longer to find out his fate after his case was adjourned again.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, of New City, who last appeared in court in September, is charged with leaving the twins in a hot car while he was at work.

His case was adjourned to April 2 as the District Attorney's office decides whether to seek an indictment from a grand jury.

His attorney, Joey Jackson, said on the courthouse steps that his client "wants this case done," but understands that the district attorney is "Continuing to evaluate evidence and information."

From the beginning, Jackson has urged prosecutors to drop the charges, saying the twins' deaths were a tragic accident.

The twins, Luna and Phoenix, were found dead on Friday, July 26, 2019, by Rodriguez after he got off work at the James J. Peters VA Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, and was driving home.

The Rodriguez family before the tragedy. GoFundMe

When he noticed the twins in the backseat of the vehicle, he got out along the highway and stood screaming.

“I blanked out,” he reportedly told police officers when they arrived. “I killed my babies!”

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s the day the babies were left in the car.

Rodriguez faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

