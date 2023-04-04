Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 18-Year-Old Charged For Incident Involving Rockland Woman, Age 52

An 18-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash last year that left another woman dead.

The Rockland County teen, from Monsey, was charged on Monday, April 3, said Lt. Michael Gannon, with the Ramapo Police.

Her name was not released due to her age at the time of the incident, making her eligible for youthful offender status, Gannon said.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, on West Carlton Road in Ramapo, Gannon said.

Gannon said officers responded to the area after 52-year-old Miriam Sussman of Monsey was found dead in a wooded area adjacent to the roadway.

Sussman had been reported missing on Monday, Nov. 29, causing police to search for Sussman, reported ABC 7.

An investigation found the woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene, Gannon said.

Following her arrest, the teen was arraigned and released without bail.

