North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Family, Police Asking Public For Help Finding Missing Area Father

Kathy Reakes
Joseph Eufemia
Joseph Eufemia Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

Police and the family and friends of a missing Hudson Valley man are asking the public for help locating him.

Orange County resident Joseph Eufemia, of Newburgh, was last seen riding a green Cannondale all-terrain mountain bike on Sunday, Sept. 26, the City of Newburgh Police said.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark-hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Eufemia could possibly be driving a white Geo Prism, the police said.d

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ellen Eufemia at 540-207-2711 or the Newburgh Police at 845-561-3131.

